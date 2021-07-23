Forex reserves zoom to $612.73 billion

The country’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $835 million to touch a record high of $612.73 billion in the week ended July 16, RBI data showed.

In the previous week ended July 9, the reserves had surged by $1.883 billion to $611.895 billion. The increase in forex reserves was on account of the rise in foreign currency assets (FCA). The FCA rose by $463 million to $568.748 billion in the reporting week.