Go long in rupee with stop-loss at 72.1

Connecting with a long-forgotten era
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
The rupee (INR) declined last week against closing at 71.66 versus previous week’s close of 71.37 against the dollar (USD). This is the lowest weekly close since the first week of January 2020. Year-to-date, the local currency has lost 0.63 per cent against the dollar.
On the downside, the immediate support can be spotted at 71.88. Below that level, the important level of 72 can act as a significant support. On the other hand, if rupee strengthens above 71.65, 71.5 can be a hurdle. Resistance above that level is at 71.4
The weekly statistical supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last Friday showed that the foreign reserves have increased over the previous week. As per the report, the reserves have increased by $3.1 billion i.e. the total reserves increased to $476.1 billion from $473 billion. Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), the largest component of the reserves went up by around $2.7 billion to $441.9 billion from $439.2 in the same period. The value of gold holdings marginally increased to $29.1 billion compared to previous week’s $28.8 billion.
The dollar index gained throughout the week and registered a fresh one-year high of 99.91 on Thursday, nearing the important level of 100. But on Friday, the index faced a considerable selling pressure and ended the week with a marginal gain at 99.26. On further decline, the index will find support at 99 and 98.7. But if the index resumes the uptrend, 100 will act as a substantial resistance. Above that level, 101.2 can act as a minor resistance.
Today, the rupee has opened lower at 71.89 versus its previous close of 71.66. Though the trend is bearish, the local currency has a substantial support band between 71.88 and 72. Hence, for intraday, traders can go long in rupee on declines with stop-loss at 72.1
Supports: 71.88 and 72
Resistances: 71.65 and 71.5
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
A facelift is being given to a ‘geological gem’ in Maharashtra, a unique site ‘visited’ by a meteorite 50,000 ...
An NGO makes aprons innovative tools to educate the young on reproductive health
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
Indices are hovering around the 50-DMA and the momentum oscillators signal weakness
Portfolio expansion into low- and mid-income projects makes it a good proposition
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...