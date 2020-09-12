Forex

RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in July, buys $15.973 billion

PTI Mumbai | Updated on September 12, 2020 Published on September 12, 2020

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continued to remain a net buyer of the United States (US currency in July after it purchased $15.973 billion on a net basis from the spot market, according to its monthly bulletin.

In the month, the central bank bought $16.903 billion and sold $930 million in the spot market, according to the monthly bulletin released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In the same month of 2019, the RBI was a net seller of US dollars after it bought $1.592 billion and sold 1.685 billion.

In June and May, 2020, the RBI had net bought $9.814 billion and $ 4.363 billion respectively. In April, it had sold $1.142 billion on a net basis.

In FY20, it net purchased $45.097 billion. It had bought $72.205 billion while sold $27.108 billion in the spot market.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net sales at the end of July were at $379 million, compared to a net purchase of $2.459 billion in June, data showed.

RBI and other central banks
