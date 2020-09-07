Rupee slips 4 paise to 73.18 against US dollar in early trade

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
The rupee slipped 4 paise to 73.18 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday as strengthening US dollar and muted opening in domestic equities weighed on the local currency.
At the interbank forex market, the rupee was trading in a narrow range. It opened at 73.17 against the American currency, lost further ground and was trading at 73.18, down 4 paise from its previous close.
The rupee had closed at 73.14 against the US dollar on Friday.
“RBI forex reserves rose to a new record high of $541.4 billion. The rupee strengthened on a break of 73.25 on Friday. We expect the 72.50-73.50 range to hold this week,” said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.
Goenka further said that “developments on the Indo-China border will have to be closely tracked. Any escalation poses up side risks to USD-INR“.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.17 per cent to 92.87.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 42.60 points lower at 38,314.58, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 12.40 points to 11,321.45.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth Rs 1,888.78 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.08 per cent to $42.20 per barrel.
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Electrification has finally brought cheer to remote villages in the Kashmir Valley
Meet the women micro entrepreneurs in Rajasthan’s villages
German luxury car maker Audi had a torrid time in the intervening couple of years before the next generation ...
Bitcoins: Mouth-watering returns, but unregulated Which investment or asset has given the best returns from ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are trading above critical supports
Focus on industrial automation and digitisation, to pay off in the long run
Reasonable valuation and decent revenue visibility are key positives
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...