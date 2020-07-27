Rupee advances 14 paise to 74.69 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee appreciated by 14 paise to 74.69 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking positive Asian peers.

After opening on a strong note, the Indian currency went on to further strengthen its position and touched 74.69 against the US dollar, up 14 paise over its previous close.

It had settled at 74.83 against the greenback in the previous session on Friday.

Forex dealers said stronger Asian currencies against the US dollar this morning helped rupee bolster sentiment.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.51 per cent to 93.95.