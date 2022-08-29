Rupee breaches 80 per USD mark; opens at a record low of 80.10

The rupee breached the 80 to the Dollar mark due to hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell that restoring price stability will likely require maintaining a restrictive policy stance for some time.

The market has interpreted Powell’s statement to mean that the Fed may up the federal funds rate by 75 basis points for the third time on the trot at its next meeting.

The rupee opened 23 paise weaker at 80.10 per dollar, a record opening low, as rate hike by the Fed could trigger foreign portfolio outflows from the equity and debt markets. When writing this story, the rupee was trading at around 80.04.

Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors, noted that the US DXY/Dollar Index tested a 20-year high, Euro and Pound fell near their record lows as a reaction to Powell’s hawkish comments.

‘Asian currencies are trading with a loss of 0.30%- 0.50 per cent. The Yuan tested a 2-year low…,’ he said, adding the likely range for USDINR for the day would be 79.70 to 80.30.

Anindya Banerjee, VP, Kotak Securities Ltd, said: “USDINR is on a strong wicket, with such a positive USD backdrop. A strong US Dollar Index, high US bond yields with a deeply inverted yield curve and weak equity markets make it challenging for FPI and carry trade flows in Emerging Markets.

“However, the speed of the up move will be closely regulated by RBI. RBI has twin objectives of not letting the rupee become a weak outlier and also, they do not want the USDINR to become too volatile. This means they may continue to sell USD as the spot and forwards moves to a fresh all-time high.”

However, this may not alter the trajectory of the pair and the path of least resistance would remain upward. Banerjee expects a range of 79.70 and 80.50 over the next 1-2 weeks.