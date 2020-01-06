Rupee down 25 paise in early trade

The rupee continued its downward journey and fell by 25 paise to 72.05 against the US currency on Monday due to a spike in crude oil prices. The domestic currency fell tracking weak Indian equities amid escalating tensions in the strategic Gulf region.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 72.03, then lost further ground to touch a low of 72.09 against the American currency. It ended on Friday at 71.80 against the dollar