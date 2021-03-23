Rupee ends 6 paise lower at 72.43 against US dollar

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The rupee gave up all its intra-day gains to settle 6 paise lower at 72.43 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, in line with weakness in other peers against the American currency.
However, easing crude oil prices and positive equities lent some support to the local unit and restricted the fall.
At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened flat at 72.37 a dollar. During the session, it witnessed an intra-day high of 72.27 and a low of 72.45.
It finally settled 6 paise lower at 72.43 against the American currency.
In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 72.37 against the US dollar.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.42 per cent to 92.12.
"Indian rupee depreciated on a strong dollar. Further, traders remained cautious ahead of US Federal Reserve Chairman Powell and US Treasury Secretary Yellen’s testimony before the Committee on Financial Services, US House of Representatives.
"However, a sharp fall was prevented on a rise in risk appetite in the domestic markets and softening of crude oil prices. Crude oil prices fell on worries that the slow pace in vaccination programme and the risk of new lockdowns in Europe may hamper economic growth. Rupee may trade in the range of 72.0 to 72.75 in the next couple of sessions," Saif Mukadam, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said.
Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 3.03 per cent to $62.66 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex surged 280.15 points or 0.56 per cent to close at 50,051.44, while the broader NSE Nifty ended higher by 78.35 points or 0.53 per cent at 14,814.75.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they sold shares worth Rs 786.98 crore, as per exchange data.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
In an organisation, it is the first-line leadership — the group of people in key roles who work together ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...