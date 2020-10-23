Rupee ends 7 paise lower against US dollar

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
The rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 73.61 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday even as the domestic equity market was trading with significant gains.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened weak at 73.62 against the US dollar and remained stressed for majority of the session before closing at 73.61, a loss of 7 paise over its previous close.
During the session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 73.46 and a low of 73.67 against the US dollar.
It had settled at 73.54 against the greenback in the previous session on Thursday.
According to forex dealers, positive sentiment in the domestic equity market and weakness in US dollar overseas restricted the rupee’s fall.
Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services said, As we get close to the US election day, uncertainty over the outcome will keep USD-INR spot afloat.
We expect 73.40 to act as an immediate support, only a break will weigh towards 73.20 zone, while, 73.90-74 will act as an immediate resistance.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.21 per cent lower at 92.75.
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...