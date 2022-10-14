The rupee closed at an all-time closing low of 82.35 per dollar due to all-round demand for the greenback from oil marketing companies and importers.

The Reserve Bank of India sold dollars to ensure that rupee strengthens from the intraday low of 82.4325. So, the rupee ended closer to the previous day’s close of 82.3450.

The rupee opened about 6 paise stronger at 82.28 vis-a-vis previous day’s close. It tested an intraday high of 82.12.

“The RBI turned into a supplier of (dollars) last resort – it was the only one supplier of Dollars in the market today.

“To prevent further depreciation of the rupee, the RBI needs to cap outward remittances. Non-essential imports have to curbed,” said a chief dealer with a private sector bank.

Pranjul Bhandari, Chief Economist India and Indonesia, and Aayushi Chaudhary, Economist, HSBC, observed that letting the rupee depreciate gradually can make exports more competitive, lending a hand to GDP growth.

“By simultaneously making exports competitive and imports expensive, forex depreciation can lower the trade deficit. In our view, the combination of higher rates and a weaker rupee is likely to be the optimal response to the ongoing storm,” HSBC Economists said.

