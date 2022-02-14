Rupee ends weaker; Bonds rally

The rupee was weighed down on Monday due to the ripple effects of escalating stand-off between Russia and Ukraine, rising crude oil prices and the possibility of US interest rate liftoff earlier than expected.

However, prices of Government Securities (G-Secs) moved up on reports that the Government would cancel the forthcoming G-Sec auction.

The Indian unit weakened about 22 paise to close at 75.6050 to the dollar against the previous close of 75.38. Monday’s rupee closing was the lowest since December 20, 2021.

A chief dealer with a private sector bank said “It is almost certain that the US Fed will increase interest rates soon. But we are still in the accommodative mode, with no indication of policy rate normalisation.

“This is leading to withdrawals by FPIs from equity as well as debt markets. Moreover, the Russia-Ukraine tensions and dearer Brent Crude (at about $94 a barrel) are having a negative impact on the rupee.”

Referring to expectation of huge foreign fund inflows on account of the forthcoming LIC IPO, a public sector bank dealer said the rupee could still face headwinds as foreign investors can withdraw funds due to profit booking on listing. Further, investors who did not get allotment in the IPO can withdraw funds.

Intraday, the rupee, which opened weaker at 75.53, tested a low of 75.6425 and a high of 75. 37.

RBI cancels G-Sec auction

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India, in an after market hours announcement, cancelled the forthcoming weekly Friday auction. This is expected to buoy the bond market further. This is the second G-Sec auction that has been cancelled on the trot.

“On a review of the cash balance position of the Government of India (GoI), it has been decided to cancel the auction of all the securities scheduled to be held on February 18, 2022,” RBI said in a statement.

Price of the widely traded 10-year G-Sec (coupon rate: 6.10 per cent) moved up 23 paise to close at ₹95.99 (previous close: 95.76), with its yield thawing about 3 basis points to close at 6.6799 per cent (6.714 per cent).

Bond prices and yields are inversely co-related and move in opposite directions.