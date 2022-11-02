The rupee depreciated 19 paise to close at 82.78 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking a muted trend in domestic equities ahead of the release of the US Fed's policy statement.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.64 and witnessed a high of 82.62 and a low of 82.81.

It finally settled at 82.78 against the American currency, registering a fall of 19 paise over its last close of 82.59.

Related Stories RBI’s constant endeavour is to keep an ‘Arjuna’s eye’ on inflation: Das ‘RBI closely monitoring the inflation trends as well as the effect of its past actions’ READ NOW

"Rupee consolidated in a narrow range ahead of the important events that are lined up today and tomorrow," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The focus will be on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy statement on Wednesday, which is likely to trigger volatility for the greenback.

The RBI's rate-setting panel will be meeting on Thursday to discuss and formulate a response to the government for a failure to meet the inflation target.

Its reply will focus on the reasons that led to inflation staying above 6 per cent for nine consecutive months when it sees inflation coming back into the 2-6 per cent band and the measures that will be taken, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Related Stories Missed inflation target, but acting early would have exerted heavy costs: RBI Das Das said the RBI decided to support the economy by not introducing a rate hike in face of a spike in inflation READ NOW

The Pound and Euro too are consolidating in a range ahead of the Bank of England (BoE) policy statement. The BoE is also expected to raise rates and maintain a hawkish stance.

The dollar index rose 0.28 per cent to 111.17.

Brent crude futures slipped 0.26 per cent to ₹94.40 per barrel.

Related Stories Crude oil futures up on US inventory data The US crude oil inventories declined by around 6.5 million barrels for the week ending October 28 READ NOW

BSE Sensex fell 215.26 points or 0.35 per cent to end at 60,906.09, while NSE Nifty advanced 62.55 points or 0.34 per cent to 18,082.85.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in capital markets as they purchased shares worth ₹2,609.94 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Related Stories Nifty Prediction for November 02, 2022: Stay away from trading for now Go long if the Nifty futures breaks out of 18,230, or buy on if there is a dip to 18,120/ 18,070 READ NOW

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit