Rupee falls 2 paise against dollar in early trade

My five: Rohan Kumar
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
The rupee on Monday fell 2 paise to 71.73 against the US dollar in early trade, amid increased demand for the greenback by banks and importers.
Strengthening crude oil prices also impacted the rupee movement in the market, forex dealers said.
However, a higher opening in the domestic equity markets and persistent foreign fund inflows restricted the rupee’s fall, they added.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened strong at 71.68, showing a rise of 3 paise over its previous closing. The domestic unit, however, paired all its early gains to trade lower at 71.73 against the dollar.
The rupee on Friday had closed at 71.71 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, surged 0.21 per cent to $63.52 per barrel.
Foreign investors have continued with their bullish outlook and bought equities worth Rs 305.72 crore on Friday, according to provisional data.
The domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Monday, with the benchmark Sensex trading 143 points up at 40,502.82 in the opening session, and the Nifty rising 0.44 per cent to 11,967.20.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04 per cent to 98.25.
The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.50 per cent in morning trade.
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
The lacklustre performance over the last 10 years shows we are far short of the targets
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Palliative care is getting redefined, as Cipla’s initiative illustrates
Digital deals are grabbing a good part of the revenue pie, but client spends are slowing down. So, what does ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 are moving sideways, but with a negative bias
It does, and it improves investors’ odds of getting higher returns
Systematic investment in debt is similar to recurring bank deposit, but more tax-efficient
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...