Rupee falls 33 paise to 74.74 against strong US dollar

Apple’s iPad Air 2020: Best of the lot
This tablet almost beats the iPad Pro and is in a perfect compact size for both work and play
The rupee depreciated 33 paise to 74.74 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, tracking the strong American currency ahead of the US Presidential election results.
The local unit opened at 74.74 against the greenback at the interbank forex market, down 33 paise over its last close.
On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 74.41 against the American currency.
“Most of the Asian currencies have started weak against the US dollar this Wednesday morning and could weigh on sentiments,” Reliance Securities said in a research note.
Traders said most Asian currencies opened weak against the US Dollar Index, which started with gains on Wednesday morning in Asian trade ahead of the US Presidential election results.
Former vice-president and Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, has maintained his lead mid-way through the counting of votes, as Republican incumbent Donald Trump appeared to be fast catching up.
As per Fox News, Biden has 207 of the 538 electoral college seats, while Trump has 148. On the other hand, CNN has projected 192 electoral college votes to Biden and 108 to Trump.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.32 per cent to 93.85.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 146.60 points higher at 40,407.73, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 32.60 points to 11,846.10.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,274.40 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 2.14 per cent to $40.56 per barrel.
This tablet almost beats the iPad Pro and is in a perfect compact size for both work and play
The pros & cons are obvious. Some ‘jugaad’ engineering may help create a safe EV ecosystem
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
The company’s plans to de-commoditise the business and demand through the Centre’s water and sanitation ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...