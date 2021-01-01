Forex

Rupee falls 4 paise at 73.11 against dollar

PTI Mumbai | Updated on January 01, 2021 Published on January 01, 2021

Snapping its six-session winning streak, the rupee depreciated by 4 paise to settle at 73.11 against the US dollar on the first trading day of the New Year on Friday.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.09 against the US dollar, and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.02 and a low of 73.11.

The local unit finally settled at 73.11, registering a fall of 4 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee spurted 24 paise to end at a nearly four-month high of 73.07 against the US dollar.

Forex traders said the momentum for the currency is likely to stay low as no major economic data is expected to be released on the domestic as well as on the global front.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.29 per cent to 89.93.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.33 per cent to $51.80 per barrel.

