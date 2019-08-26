Rupee falls by 42 paise to 72.08 versus USD in early trade

The rupee on Monday declined by 42 paise to 72.08 against the United States (US) dollar in early trade, due to strong dollar demand from banks and importers amid unabated foreign fund outflows.

Forex trader said the local unit came under pressure after the latest escalation of the US-China trade war.

Meanwhile, on Monday, China’s currency slid to its lowest point in over 11 years amid concerns over global recession and the US trade war.

The onshore yuan fell to 7.1487 to the US dollar, its weakest point since early 2008, in Asian trading.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened at 72.03 then fell to 72.08 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 42 paise over its previous closing.

The Indian rupee on Friday had closed at 71.66 against the US dollar.

Traders said strengthening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas, and foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.

However, higher opening in domestic equities. easing crude oil prices and the government’s announcement of several measures to boost economy supported the domestic currency and restricted the fall.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 1,737.20 crore on Friday, provisional data with the exchanges showed.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, inched up 0.06 per cent to 97.70.