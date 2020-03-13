Forex

Rupee hits record low amid coronavirus scare

Reuters MUMBAI | Updated on March 13, 2020 Published on March 13, 2020

Rupee hits record low.   -  istock.com

The Indian rupee dropped to a record low on Friday, weighed down by worries over the coronavirus pandemic that has prompted investors to dump riskier assets and move towards safe havens.

The dollar stood tall as investors scrambled for the world's most liquid currency amid deepening panic while the euro nursed losses after the European Central Bank disappointed by not cutting rates. The partially convertible rupee dropped to a record low of 74.5075 against the dollar before recovering slightly to trade at 74.4445 by 0355 GMT.

Traders expect the central bank to step in to prevent further sharp falls in the currency but don't see it protecting the rupee at any particular level.

Published on March 13, 2020
currency value
foreign exchange
rupee
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Dollar wins out as pandemic drives rush for liquid assets