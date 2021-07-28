Rupee inches 4 paise higher to 74.43 against US dollar

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
The Indian rupee opened on a flat note and inched 4 paise higher to 74.43 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, ahead of the US Fed decision later in the day.
Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range ahead of the monthly expiry and the US Fed's policy decision.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 74.44 against the dollar, then inched higher to 74.43, registering a gain of 4 paise over its previous close.
On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 74.47 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.04 per cent up at 92.46.
"Investors could refrain themselves from taking large positions ahead of monthly expiry and Fed decision tonight," Reliance Securities said in a research note.
The note further said that regional currencies were flat to marginally stronger against the dollar early Wednesday morning and could cap depreciation bias.
