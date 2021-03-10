Rupee inches 5 paise higher to 72.88 against US dollar

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Indian rupee inched higher on Wednesday, adding to the 32 paise jump in the previous session, tracking a pullback in US treasury yields and positive domestic equities.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.97 against the US dollar, then inched higher to 72.88 against the greenback, registering a rise of 5 paise over its previous close.
On Tuesday, the rupee had settled 32 paise higher at 72.93 against the American currency.
Forex traders said the local unit opened on a positive note led by a pullback in US treasury yields.
Bond yields fell on Tuesday after soothing remarks from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen downplaying prospects of runaway inflation, Reliance Securities said in a research note.
Markets will look to the global cues amid lack of any data from the domestic markets, the note added.
However, most Asian currencies have started weaker against the US dollar and could limit the appreciation bias in the local unit, traders said.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.23 per cent to 92.16 ahead of the inflation data this Wednesday.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...