Rupee jumps 44 paise to 74.60 against US dollar in early trade

PTI Mumbai | Updated on July 03, 2020 Published on July 03, 2020

The rupee appreciated 44 paise to 74.60 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday tracking weakness in the greenback and gains in the domestic equity market amid optimism over potential Covid-19 vaccine.

Forex traders said investors were bullish on emerging market assets following encouraging vaccine test results. Moreover, positive domestic equities, steady crude oil prices and weak US currency supported the local unit.

The rupee opened at 74.60 against the US dollar, registering a jump of 44 paise over its previous close.

It had settled at 75.04 against the greenback on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04 per cent to 97.27.

