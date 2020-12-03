Rupee loss widens by 12 paise to 73.93 against USD

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
The rupee weakened by another 12 paise to end at 73.93 against the US dollar on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of the RBI policy meet outcome.
Analysts said investor focus is on the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee’s three-day interest rate-setting meeting that started on Wednesday, with the decision due on Friday.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit witnessed a highly volatile trading session. It opened at 73.81 and saw an intra-day high of 73.68 and a low of 73.95.
It finally closed at 73.93 a dollar, registering a decline of 12 paise. This is the second straight session of fall for the rupee, during which it has lost 25 paise.
“Indian rupee depreciated despite weakness in dollar and rise in risk appetite in the global markets as investors remained cautious ahead of the RBI monetary policy meeting outcome,” said Saif Mukadam, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
Mukadam further added that “market sentiments improved on promising reports on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine and hopes for more fiscal stimulus from the US government. Additionally, the UK granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech.”
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.12 per cent to 91.00.
“The Indian rupee depreciated for the 2nd consecutive session against the US dollar weighed down by continuous dollar purchases likely from the central bank probably to mop up portfolio inflows,” said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.
Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, “Market participants remained cautious ahead of the important RBI policy statement that will be released tomorrow. The expectation is that the central bank could keep rates on hold, but the focus will be primarily on the commentary of the governor.”
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
₹1406 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1895188014181435 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of MOIL at current levels. The stock is showing initial ...
The scheme will invest 0-35 per cent of the corpus in overseas equities
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
On December 3 — International Day of Persons with Disabilities — a look at how companies are hiring people ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...