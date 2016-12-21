Rupee may trade range-bound

The Indian rupee continued to trade lower at around 68 in the past week. It breached the 68-level, falling to a low of 68.06 on Tuesday. However, the currency managed to recover slightly to close at 67.91 on Wednesday.

The global markets are nearing the year-end holiday season. Additionally, no major economic data release on the domestic front is slated for the coming week. So, any wild swings in the currency is less likely and the market may move into mute mode for the rest of the year. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued to sell Indian debt. After selling $3.1 billion in November, FPIs sold another $3.1 billion in Indian debt so far in December. If their selling spree continues, it may cap the upside in the rupee and keep it under pressure for further fall.

The dollar index (103.2) is facing resistance at around 103.65.

But there is a strong support at around 102 which can limit the downside. As long as the index trades above 102, a break above 103.65 is possible in the coming days. Such a break can take the dollar index higher to 105.45 thereafter. It will also keep the overall bullish view intact for a test of 106 and 107, going forward. A strong dollar index suggests that the strength in the rupee could be limited and it may continue to trade under pressure. The near-term view for the dollar index will turn negative only if the index declines below 102. Next targets will be 101.7 and 101.35.

After opening with a gap-down following the US Federal Reserve meeting on December 14, the rupee continued to trade lower below 67.68 all through the week. However, the support at 68.1 is limiting the downside at the moment.

A range-bound move between 67.65 and 68.1 is possible for some time. A breakout on either side of this range will then decide the next move for the rupee.

A strong break below 68.1 can take the rupee lower to 68.35 initially. Further break below 68.35 will see the currency weakening to 68.80 and 68.85 in the short term.

On the other hand, if the rupee manages to break above 67.65, it can strengthen to 67.40 or even test the key support at 67.3. Further break above 67.3 is less probable. However, such an event can take the rupee higher to 67.1 or 66.90 in the short term.