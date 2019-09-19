Rupee opens 24 paise down at 71.36 against $ after Fed rate cut

Smart portable projector
Nebula by Anker, a US technology firm, has launched the Mars II portable projector. The Mars II offers full ...
The rupee opened 24 paise down at 71.36 against the American currency on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency witnessed heavy volatility in early trade. The rupee opened at 71.36 per US dollar, then touched a high of 71.15 and a low of 71.37.
On Wednesday, rupee had settled for the day at 71.24 against the US dollar.
The domestic unit pared some losses and was trading at 71.23 against the dollar at 1010 hrs.
In line with market expectations, the Federal Open Market Committee lowered the policy interest rate by 25 basis points to a target range of 1.75 to 2.0 per cent.
Forex traders said investors turned cautious after the US Fed dimmed hopes of further rate cuts.
The US Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, downplayed concerns in recent days about a cash crunch in the US financial markets and said the situation says little about the real economy.
Forex traders said a weak opening in domestic equities and unabated foreign fund outflows also weighed on the domestic currency.
Domestic bourses opened on a negative note on Thursday, with benchmark indices, the Sensex trading 328.60 points down at 36,325.28 and the Nifty lower by 59.40 points at 10,781.25.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 959.09 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.
Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.05 per cent to $63.63 per barrel.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.09 per cent to 98.47.
The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.59 per cent in morning trade.
Nebula by Anker, a US technology firm, has launched the Mars II portable projector. The Mars II offers full ...
Datum plane: A plane from which angular or linear measurements are reckoned. Also called reference ...
Intrigued? Well, these are aircraft that were sophisticated in their time but have become, or will become, ...
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
Over five- and 10-year periods, the ELSS has outpaced its benchmark, the Nifty 500 TRI
Geographical diversification and unique opportunities bolster case for investing
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports