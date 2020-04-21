Rupee plummets 30 paise to 76.83 against US dollar

What if jute bags fall short?
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The Indian rupee depreciated by 30 paise to 76.83 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking weak domestic equities and strengthening of the US dollar overseas.
Forex traders said the rupee opened on a weak note as the US Dollar index edged higher past the 100 level mark.
The rupee opened weak at 76.79 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 76.83, down 30 paise over its last close.
The rupee had settled at 76.53 against the US dollar on Monday.
“Investors braced for further cues on the economic toll from the coronavirus in a week lined with corporate earnings and data this week,” Reliance Securities said in a research note.
Domestic bourses opened on a negative note with benchmark indices Sensex trading 915.95 points lower at 30,732.05 and Nifty down by 256.60 points at 9,005.25.
According to Reliance Securities, “rupee could track domestic equity markets, which could track a fall in Asian equities”
“Asian equity markets could track a fall in Wall Street after US crude futures turned negative for the first time in history, weighed down by the collapse in oil demand as the coronavirus pandemic derails the global economy,” the Reliance Securities note added.
WTI crude oil futures collapsed to negative, while Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.78 per cent to $25.37 per barrel.
Moreover, market participants are also concerned that the sharp rise in coronavirus cases, could weigh on the economy.
The number of cases around the world linked to the new coronavirus has crossed over 24.81 lakh. In India, nearly 18,600 coronavirus cases have been reported so far.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets, as they sold shares worth ₹265.89 crore on Monday, as per provisional data.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.20 per cent to 100.15.
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
To contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now working from their ...
Chunk of mid, small NBFCs do not enjoy investment-grade rating, which leaves them out of the ambit of TLTRO
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of EID-Parry (India) at current levels. The stock ...
The April futures contract of Aluminium mini, that is, Alumini on the MCX has been in a sideways trend for a ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...