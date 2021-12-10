Rupee plunges to 18-month low ahead of US inflation data

The rupee ended at an 18-month low on Friday as the dollar strengthened on expectations that the US Fed may accelerate tapering of bond purchases amid increasing likelihood of higher inflation forcing its hand on hiking interest rates.

Moreover, with foreign institutional investors/foreign portfolio investors turning net sellers of equities worth ₹1,092 crore on Friday, banks bought dollars on their behalf for remitting them to their home countries. This also added to the rupee’s weakness.

The rupee closed 18 paise weaker at 75.78 to the dollar against the previous close of 75.60. Intraday, the rupee hit a high of 75.62 and a low of 75.855 to the dollar.

Rupee-dollar gets support

India Forex Advisors, in a report, observed that the dollar-rupee pair rose further as some banks placed fresh bets in favour of the dollar on behalf of traders.

Moreover, a fall in domestic benchmark equity indices also supported the sentiment for the pair.

“The pair also got support from the upbeat jobs data from the US that led investors to expect the US Federal Reserve to hasten the pace of policy normalisation at its final policy meeting of the year next week.

“Investors worldwide keenly await US CPI Inflation data for November, due to be released later today, for further cues on the Fed’s policy normalisation plan,” the report said.

RBI’s dovish stance

Anindya Banerjee, Deputy Vice-President, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives, Kotak Securities, said that apart from FPI selling, the Fed becoming more hawkish and the RBI continuing with its dovish stance and technical breakout from the 18-month range of 72.50 & 75.50 on spot are triggering the unwinding of short dollar-rupee trades or carry trades.

“Next week, inflation data will be released from India. We expect CPI to top the 5 per cent mark and WPI to print north of 12 per cent.

“With the RBI staying dovish, this can add further pressure on the rupee due to negative real rates (interest rate – inflation),” Banerjee said.