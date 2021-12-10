Rupee plunges to 18-month low ahead of US inflation data

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
The rupee ended at an 18-month low on Friday as the dollar strengthened on expectations that the US Fed may accelerate tapering of bond purchases amid increasing likelihood of higher inflation forcing its hand on hiking interest rates.
Moreover, with foreign institutional investors/foreign portfolio investors turning net sellers of equities worth ₹1,092 crore on Friday, banks bought dollars on their behalf for remitting them to their home countries. This also added to the rupee’s weakness.
The rupee closed 18 paise weaker at 75.78 to the dollar against the previous close of 75.60. Intraday, the rupee hit a high of 75.62 and a low of 75.855 to the dollar.
India Forex Advisors, in a report, observed that the dollar-rupee pair rose further as some banks placed fresh bets in favour of the dollar on behalf of traders.
Moreover, a fall in domestic benchmark equity indices also supported the sentiment for the pair.
“The pair also got support from the upbeat jobs data from the US that led investors to expect the US Federal Reserve to hasten the pace of policy normalisation at its final policy meeting of the year next week.
“Investors worldwide keenly await US CPI Inflation data for November, due to be released later today, for further cues on the Fed’s policy normalisation plan,” the report said.
Anindya Banerjee, Deputy Vice-President, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives, Kotak Securities, said that apart from FPI selling, the Fed becoming more hawkish and the RBI continuing with its dovish stance and technical breakout from the 18-month range of 72.50 & 75.50 on spot are triggering the unwinding of short dollar-rupee trades or carry trades.
“Next week, inflation data will be released from India. We expect CPI to top the 5 per cent mark and WPI to print north of 12 per cent.
“With the RBI staying dovish, this can add further pressure on the rupee due to negative real rates (interest rate – inflation),” Banerjee said.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...