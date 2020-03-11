Rupee recovers 49 paise as crude, dollar weaken further

The rupee recovered 49 paise to settle at 73.68 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid positive domestic equities and weakening of the American dollar in the overseas market.

The rupee on March 9 had plunged to a 17-month low of 74.17 against the US dollar amid mounting fears of a coronavirus-led economic slowdown.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened higher at 73.88 gained further ground to touch a high of 73.55 in day trade. The local unit finally settled at 73.68 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 49 paise over its previous close.

The forex market was closed on Tuesday on account of Holi.