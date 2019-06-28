Rupee ends up 4 paise against USD

The Indian Rupee on Friday notched a marginal 4 paise gain at 69.03 as forex market keenly awaited further cues from the high-stakes G20 summit.

On a weekly basis, the Indian currency has gained 55 paise.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 69.00 and swung between the day’s high of 68.88 and low of 69.11 to the US dollar.