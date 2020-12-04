Rupee rises 16 paise to 73.77 against US dollar as RBI maintains status quo on interest rate

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
The rupee appreciated by 16 paise to 73.77 against the US dollar in the opening session on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India maintained the status quo on benchmark interest rates for the third time in a row.
Traders said sustained foreign fund inflows, a positive opening in domestic equities and the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market also supported the local unit.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.81 against the US dollar and gained ground to touch a high of 73.77 against the greenback, registering a rise of 16 paise over its previous close.
On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 73.93 against the American currency.
The Reserve Bank of India on Friday maintained the status quo for the third time in a row and kept the benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4 per cent.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank will maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance to support growth and keep inflation at the targeted level.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.02 per cent to 90.69.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,637.42 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 343.73 points higher at 44,976.38, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 97.90 points to 13,231.60.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1.93 per cent higher at $49.65 per barrel.
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Check exclusions, specific waiting periods, conditions for pre-existing diseases and other restricting factors
The stock of Indian Bank jumped 7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, conclusively breaking above a ...
₹1377 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 13601134018931406 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Ignoring issues related to tax and repatriation can create a cash crunch
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have turned the Singhu border into a makeshift and vibrant village. The ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...