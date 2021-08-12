Rupee rises 17 paise against US dollar in early trade

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The Indian rupee appreciated 17 paise to 74.27 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, following a positive trend in domestic equities and weak American currency.
Besides, fresh foreign fund inflows also supported the domestic unit, forex dealers said.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 74.26 against the dollar and later edged lower to quote at 74.27, a rise of 17 paise against the last close.
In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 74.44 against the US dollar.
On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 160.60 points or 0.29 per cent higher at 54,686.53, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 45.45 points or 0.28 per cent to 16,327.70.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05 per cent at 92.87.
Foreign institutional investors emerged as net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they bought shares worth Rs 238.14 crore, as per exchange data.
Strengthening crude prices in the international market, however, kept the rupee surge in check.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.04 per cent to $71.47 per barrel.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...