Rupee rises 18 paise to 73.60 against US dollar

The Indian rupee advanced by 18 paise to 73.60 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday supported by positive domestic equities and weak American currency.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.62 against the US dollar, then inched higher to 73.60, reflecting a rise of 18 paise over its last close. The local unit also touched a low of 73.68 in initial deals.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 73.78 against the American currency.

The rupee started this morning on a stronger note against the dollar supported by improved risk appetite in the global markets and weak dollar, Reliance Securities said in a research note.

However, rising Covid-19 cases in India could cap gains, the note added.