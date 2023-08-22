The rupee recovered from its all-time low levels and settled for the day higher by 19 paise at 82.94 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels.

Forex traders said the rupee appreciated tracking a weak tone in the US dollar. However, selling pressure by foreign investors amid risk aversion in global markets dented sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.07 against the US dollar and moved in a range of 82.93 to 83.09 in the day trade.

The rupee finally settled 19 paise higher at 82.94 (provisional) against the previous close.

On Monday, the rupee depreciated by 3 paise and settled for the day at an all-time low of 83.13 against the US dollar.

The Indian rupee appreciated on the weak US dollar and positive domestic markets. The decline in crude oil prices also supported the rupee, while selling pressure by foreign investors capped sharp gains, said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

The US dollar declined on positive Asian and European markets and strong euro and pound.

"We do not see any sharp appreciation in the rupee as we expect the US dollar to recover amid the hawkish tone of the US Federal Reserve and continued selling pressure from FIIs," Choudhary said.

"However, a rise in risk appetite in global markets may support rupee at lower levels. US 10-year treasury yields rose to the highest levels since November 2007 on expectations of higher interest rates.

"Investors may remain cautious ahead of the BRICS summit and Fed Chair, Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole Symposium this week. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹82.70 to ₹83.30," Choudhary added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.16 per cent to 103.13.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.51 per cent to $84.03 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex closed 3.94 points or 0.01 per cent higher at 65,220.03. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 2.85 points or 0.01 per cent to 19,396.45.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,901.10 crore, according to exchange data.