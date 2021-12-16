Rupee rises 23 paise to 76.09 against US dollar

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The rupee recovered 23 paise to close at 76.09 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, reacting to the US Federal Reserve's announcement on ending bond-buying stimulus by March.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 76.31 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 76.06 during the day's trade.
On Wednesday, the rupee plunged by 44 paise to close at a 20-month low of 76.32 against the American currency.
"Rupee traded positive on US Fed statement of tapering, but economic data relevance did not support the dollar index. Helping rupee to take support near 76.25. Going ahead rupee can be seen range of 75.75-76.25," Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities said.
The US Federal Reserve signalled multiple interest rate increases next year.
Forex traders said the appreciation bias in the rupee might be curtailed, amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus, firm crude oil prices and persistent foreign fund outflows.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against the basket of six currencies, fell 0.37 per cent to 96.15.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.12 per cent to $74.71 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday, as they offloaded shares worth ₹3,407.04 crore, according to stock exchange data.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 113.11 points or 0.20 per cent higher at 57,901.14, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 27.00 points or 0.16 per cent to 17,248.40.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...