Rupee rises 23 paise to 76.11 against US dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee appreciated by 23 paise to 76.11 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday tracking positive opening in domestic equities.

Forex traders said a higher opening in domestic equities supported the local unit, while concerns over coronavirus outbreak weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 76.11, registering a rise of 23 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 76.34 against the US dollar.