Rupee rises 23 paise to close at 79.72 against US dollar

PTI | Mumbai, Sep 8 | Updated on: Sep 08, 2022

The rupee appreciated 23 paise to close at 79.72 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday amid easing crude oil prices and a firm trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 79.72 against the greenback.

It witnessed an intra-day high of 79.65 and a low of 79.83 during the session.

It finally ended at 79.72, up 23 paise from its previous close of 79.95.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.11 per cent to 109.72.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.60 per cent to $87.47 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets as they purchased shares worth ₹758.37 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional data.

Published on September 08, 2022
