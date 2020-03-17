Forex

Rupee rises 25 paise to 74 against US dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee appreciated by 25 paise to 74 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday tracking positive opening in domestic equities and the Reserve Bank of India’s liquidity enhancing measures.

Forex traders said investor sentiments recovered after the Reserve Bank on Monday hinted at a rate cut at the next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet on April 3 and announced more liquidity enhancing measures.

The RBI announced another round of USD 2 billion dollar-rupee swaps on March 23 and up to ₹1 lakh crore of long-term repo operations as and when required.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.16, then gained further ground and touched a high of 74.00 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 25 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 74.25 against the greenback.

