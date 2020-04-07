Rupee rises 26 paise to 75.87 against US dollar in early trade

‘Aviation sector’s expectation of govt bailout unrealistic’
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
The Indian rupee appreciated by 26 paise to 75.87 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday tracking positive opening in domestic equities.
Forex traders said a higher opening in domestic equities supported the local unit, while sustained foreign fund outflows and concerns over coronavirus outbreak weighed on the local unit.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.92, then gained ground and touched 75.87, registering a rise of 26 paise over its previous close.
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 76.13 against the US dollar.
The forex market was closed on Monday on account of Mahavir Jayanti.
Traders said investor sentiments remain fragile amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the domestic as well as the global economy.
The number of deaths around the world linked to the new coronavirus has crossed over 74,000. In India, over 4,400 coronavirus cases have been reported so far.
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
The recent pandemic has caught everyone by surprise. It’s effects have already demolished the revenues of the ...
VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous) seemed like fashionable jargon, until it landed uninvited ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
A health insurance policy helps you and your family to meet any unexpected medical emergency costs. But the ...
The Agriculture Ministry has allowed FPOs to list their stock from the farm gate on eNAM
The iCOMDEX composite index of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gained 3 per cent last week as crude oil ...
The world is staring at a recession, economic output in June 2020 quarter is going to shrink, and growth for ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...