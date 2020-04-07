Forex

Rupee rises 26 paise to 75.87 against US dollar in early trade

PTI Mumbai | Updated on April 07, 2020 Published on April 07, 2020

The Indian rupee appreciated by 26 paise to 75.87 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday tracking positive opening in domestic equities.

Forex traders said a higher opening in domestic equities supported the local unit, while sustained foreign fund outflows and concerns over coronavirus outbreak weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.92, then gained ground and touched 75.87, registering a rise of 26 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 76.13 against the US dollar.

The forex market was closed on Monday on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

Traders said investor sentiments remain fragile amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the domestic as well as the global economy.

The number of deaths around the world linked to the new coronavirus has crossed over 74,000. In India, over 4,400 coronavirus cases have been reported so far.

