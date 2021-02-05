Rupee rises 3 paise to 72.93 post RBI rate decision

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The rupee gained three paise to settle at 72.93 against the US dollar on Friday after the Reserve Bank kept the policy rate unchanged but maintained its accommodative stance to spur growth.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.98 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.80 and a low of 72.99.
It finally ended at 72.93 against the American currency, registering a rise of 3 paise from its previous close.
On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 72.96 against the American currency.
"Indian Rupee gained strength amid a surge in domestic markets and as Reserve Bank of India kept repo rate unchanged at 4.0 per cent and maintained its accommodative stance. However, sharp upside was prevented on strong dollar and surge in crude oil prices," said Saif Mukadam, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to continue with the accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy while ensuring that inflation remains within the target, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.
With green shoots of recovery visible, the RBI pegged GDP growth in the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2021 at 10.5 per cent, a tad lower than 11 per cent predicted by the government's Economic Survey last week.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.13 per cent to 91.41.
