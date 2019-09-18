Rupee rises 35 paise to 71.43 against USD in early trade

Where creating wealth for founders, investors is a mission
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
The Indian rupee appreciated by 35 paise to 71.43 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday as gains in domestic equity market and easing crude prices strengthened investor sentiments. Forex traders said reports that half of Saudi Arabia’s daily production has been recovered post-attack enthused investors.
Saudi Arabia’s energy minister has said that more than half of the country’s daily crude oil production that was knocked out by an attack had been recovered. He further noted that the production capacity at its targeted plants would be fully restored by the end of the month.
At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 71.47 then gained further ground and touched a high of 71.43, registering a rise of 35 paise over its previous close. On Tuesday, rupee had settled for the day at 71.78 against the US dollar.
The domestic unit however could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 71.48 against the dollar at 1001 hrs. Forex traders said investors were optimistic about the US-China trade talks in October.
Besides, higher opening in domestic equities supported the local unit. Domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Wednesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 42.70 points higher at 36,523.79 and Nifty up 27.30 points at 10,844.90.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose marginally by 0.04 per cent to 98.29. Market participants, however, said sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on local currency.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, pulling out Rs 808.29 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.22 per cent to trade at USD 64.41 per barrel. The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.68 per cent in morning trade.
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
Better Life Farming imparts training on a range of eco-friendly farming practices
SCERMLIND’s wearable device collects health data under various parameters during intense exercise
Digital only mobile-first neobank Yelo has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Matrix Partners ...
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
I am covered under the group life insurance policy of my employer. The sum assured is 48 months of salary, ...
A new wheat variety is to be introduced into an over-supplied market; unless the excess production is cleared ...
They have been receiving only 50 per cent of the total agriculture credit from banks
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports