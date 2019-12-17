Rupee rises 4 paise to 70.96 against US dollar in early trade

Andhra Pradesh casts its shadow
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
The Indian rupee appreciated by 4 paise to 70.96 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday tracking gains in domestic equity market and foreign fund inflows.
Forex traders said market participants were enthused following positive developments on the United States (US)-China trade talk front and last week’s general election win for Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.96, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close.
On Monday, rupee had settled for the day at 71.00 against the US dollar.
The domestic unit, however, could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 70.98 against the dollar at 0947 hrs.
Besides, higher opening in domestic equities and foreign fund flows supported the local unit.
Domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Tuesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 245.65 points higher at 41,184.37 and Nifty up 64.35 points at 12,118.30.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they purchased shares worth Rs 728.13 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.
Market participants, however said that rising crude prices weighed on the local currency.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.02 per cent to trade at $65.35 per barrel.
However, strengthening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas weighed on the rupee. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.06 per cent to 97.08.
The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.78 per cent in morning trade.
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
With competition surrounding it, this phone stands little chance with its dated specs and lacklustre ...
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Demand forecast for next year is bleak while supply from China is expected to be stable
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...