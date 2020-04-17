Rupee rises 43 paise to 76.44 against US dollar on fresh stimulus from RBI

The Indian rupee appreciated by 43 paise to 76.44 against the US dollar on Friday tracking positive cues from the Reserve Bank of India’s fresh stimulus announcement to tide through the coronavirus crisis.

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 76.59, and then touched a high of 76.42 against the US dollar, before being quoted at 76.44, registering a rise of 43 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, rupee had settled at an all-time low of 76.87 against the US dollar. .Fresh stimulus by the RBI boosted investor sentiment.

Meanwhile, domestic bourses were trading on a positive note on Friday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 734 points higher at 31,337.52 and Nifty up by 203 points at 9,196.20.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold equity shares worth Rs 2,920.36 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.87 per cent to USD 28.34 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against the basket of six currencies was trading 0.20 per cent lower at 99.82.