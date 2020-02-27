Rupee rises 5 paise to 71.60 against US dollar in early trade

Moto Razr: Nostalgia meets transformation
Motorola evokes love for a favourite flip phone, now with a modern day take, but demands a flagship price for ...
The Indian rupee appreciated by 5 paise to 71.60 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid easing crude oil prices and weakening of the greenback in the overseas market.
Forex traders said easing crude oil prices and weakening of the American currency vis-a-vis other currencies overseas supported the rupee, while a weak opening in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 71.65 then gained further ground and touched a high of 71.60, registering a rise of 5 paise over its previous close.
On Wednesday, rupee had settled for the day at 71.65 against the US dollar.
On the domestic front, market participants will be keeping an eye on third quarter GDP numbers and a better-than-expected number could extend gains for the currency, traders said.
The domestic unit, however, could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 71.67 against the dollar at 1004 hrs.
Meanwhile, investor sentiment remained fragile amid concerns over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy, forex traders said.
The death toll from the new coronavirus epidemic now stands at 2,744 in mainland China and there are now nearly 78,500 cases in total, according to the National Health Commission.
Domestic bourses opened on a negative note on Thursday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 289.66 points lower at 39,599.30 and Nifty down 87.45 points at 11,591.05.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 3,336.60 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.12 per cent to trade at 52.83 per barrel. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.02 per cent to 98.97. The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.34 per cent in morning trade.
Motorola evokes love for a favourite flip phone, now with a modern day take, but demands a flagship price for ...
Honor 9X is the company’s successor to its best selling Honor 8X, an entry level device. Honor is trying to ...
Civil service reforms are badly needed,but is the government doing it right?
The town, known for its steel and textiles, is showing the way in upskilling tech workers
The open-ended scheme will invest in equities, debt instruments and derivatives
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
SEBI's new rules seek to end practices such as misselling and bring in transparency in fees
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...