Rupee rises 6 paise to 73.52 against US dollar

The rupee appreciated six paise to 73.52 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday as sustained foreign fund inflows and positive domestic equities strengthened investor sentiment.
Traders said the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market and optimism surrounding the US stimulus aid package also supported the domestic unit.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.52 against the greenback registering a rise of six paise over its previous close.
On Wednesday, the rupee appreciated five paise to close at 73.58 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.44 per cent lower at 90.05.
“The dollar recovered from the lows of the session, but still ended weak in a choppy trading session after the Federal Reserve disappointed investors expecting a shift toward more purchases of longer-dated bonds,” Reliance Securities said in a research note.
The US Federal Reserve pledged to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero until an economic recovery is complete.
