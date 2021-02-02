Rupee rises 6 paise to end at 72.96 against US dollar

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The rupee gained 6 paise to settle at 72.96 against the US dollar on Tuesday tracking weak American currency and heavy buying in domestic equities.
Analysts said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as traders remained cautious ahead of the RBI monetary policy scheduled on Friday.
At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened on a flat note at 73.02, and gained ground to touch an intra-day high of 72.92. The local unit also touched a low of 73.05 during the day.
It finally finished at 72.96, higher by 6 paise over its last close. On Monday, the rupee had finished at 73.02 against the American currency.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.06 per cent to 90.92.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 1,197.11 points or 2.46 per cent higher at 49,797.72, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 366.25 points or 2.57 per cent to 14,647.85.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,494.23 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.46 per cent to USD 57.17 per barrel.
"Prospects of higher GDP growth is driving rupee higher. Worries on fiscal front following higher borrowings and recovery in the dollar index against major trading currencies are factors pushing the rupee lower," said Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head of Retail Research.
Vakil further noted that the rupee is expected to consolidate in the range of 72.70 to 73.50 ahead of the RBI's MPC meeting scheduled on February 5. "The bias for the local currency remains bullish for the remainder of the week," he said.
According to Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, the rupee strengthened amid hopes that increased capital expenditure proposed in the union budget will boost risk appetite.
However, persistent concerns of further weakening of the fiscal deficit kept gains in check, Iyer noted.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...