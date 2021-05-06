Forex

Rupee rises 7 paise to 73.84 against US dollar

PTI Mumbai | Updated on May 06, 2021

The Indian rupee opened on a flat note and advanced by 7 paise to 73.84 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday amid a lacklustre trend in the domestic equity market.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.87 against the US dollar, then inched higher to 73.84, reflecting a rise of 7 paise over its last close. The local unit also touched a low of 73.98 in initial deals.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.91 against the American currency.

The Indian Rupee started on a flat note against the dollar on Thursday amid a decline in most Asian shares, Reliance Securities said in a research note.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.01 per cent to 91.31.

"The US Dollar Index was flat this Thursday morning in Asian trade consolidating ahead of a key US jobs report that may provide clues on when the Federal Reserve will dial back monetary stimulus," the note said.

Published on May 06, 2021

rupee
