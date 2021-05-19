Rupee rises 8 paise to 72.97 against dollar in early trade

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
The Indian rupee inched higher by 8 paise to 72.97 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday amid a muted trend in the domestic equity market.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened on a flat note at 73.02 against the dollar, then inched higher and touched 72.97, registering a rise of 8 paise over its previous close.
On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 73.05 against the US dollar.
"Markets would look to cues from the equity markets in the intra-day session, while the weakness of the greenback could cap losses of the local unit," Reliance Securities said in a research note.
Markets would also await the Fed meeting minutes for further cues, the note added.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 85.17 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 50,108.16. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty declined 19.05 points or 0.13 per cent to 15,089.05.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.01 per cent at 89.73, ahead of the minutes from the US Federal Reserve's most recent meeting due later in the day.
Forex traders believe upside for the American currency could remain capped amid expectations that the US interest rates will remain low.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets, as they purchased shares worth Rs 618.49 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading down 0.93 per cent at $68.07 per barrel.
Meanwhile, India saw a record 4,529 fatalities due to coronavirus in a single day, pushing the Covid-19 death toll to 2,83,248, while 2,67,334 fresh infections were recorded taking the total tally of cases to 2,54,96,330, according to the Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Scrolling through Facebook, I notice a friend’s post about the toxicity of small, lighted screens. But I’m ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...