Rupee rises marginally by 9 paise to 68.73 versus USD in early trade

Not a zero-sum game
Raising the retirement age will help us benefit from the experience and wisdom of seniors, especially since ...
The rupee appreciated marginally by 9 paise to 68.73 against the United States (US) dollar in the opening trade on Thursday, driven by weakening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas.
Forex traders said the local unit rose tracking gains in other Asian peers. Moreover, selling of the American currency by exporters also supported the domestic unit.
The rupee opened strong at 68.76 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground to touch 68.73 per dollar, displaying gains of 9 paise over its last close.
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 68.82 against the US dollar.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.14 per cent to 97.09.
Traders said foreign fund outflows and cautious opening in domestic equities weighed on the local unit.
Foreign investors sold shares worth Rs 16.97 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, provisional data showed.
The Sensex was trading 89.84 points, or 0.23 per cent down to quote at 39,125.80 while the Nifty was trading at 11,652.75, down 34.75 points, or 0.30 per cent.
Meanwhile, brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 63.84 per barrel higher by 0.29 per cent.
Raising the retirement age will help us benefit from the experience and wisdom of seniors, especially since ...
The directional thought to bring up the causative demographic patterns from 2020-2040 and why life expectancy ...
The next generation of HR managers may have their work cut out as India’s demographic profile changes
On the occasion of World Skills Day, July 15, HBR Ascend released a survey on the skills expectations of the ...
The fund is eligible for tax deduction up to ₹1.50 lakh under Section 80C
The fund has clocked a CAGR of 17 per cent over the last decade
I have been reading BusinessLine for the last nine years and liked various articles published in the Monday ...
Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock of Equitas Holdings at current levels. The stock had jumped ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...