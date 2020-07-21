Rupee rises to 2-week high on hopes of Covid-19 vaccine

The rupee rose by 17 paise to close at a two-week high of 74.74 against the US dollar on Tuesday tracking positive domestic equities and hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened on a strong note at 74.79 against US dollar. During the session, it touched an intra-day high of 74.73 and a low of 74.87 against the US dollar.

The local unit finally settled at 74.74, up 17 paise over its previous close.

It had settled at 74.91 against the US dollar on Monday.

Forex traders said positive domestic equities, foreign fund inflows and hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine supported the rupee.

A coronavirus vaccine created by the University of Oxford appears safe and induces a strong immune response within the body, scientists announced on Monday after the first phase of human trials.

In India, AIIMS-Delhi on Monday began recruiting volunteers for conducting human clinical trials of the indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.03 per cent to 95.80.

“Indian rupee rose to its highest level in two weeks along with other emerging-market currencies on the back of a weaker dollar,” said Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

“Asian currencies and stocks rallied as EU leaders reached a deal on a landmark stimulus package and positive news flow on coronavirus vaccines. The US is also planning for new stimulus package which supported riskier assets“.

“Expectation is that the US too could announce plans to seek another USD 1 trillion in economic relief. On the domestic front, fund flows in the equity segment continued to drive the rupee higher. We expect USDINR (Spot) to quote in the range of 74.50 and 75.05,” Somaiyaa added.

Meanwhile, the Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 74.9666 and for rupee/euro at 85.9357.

The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 94.0641 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 69.90.