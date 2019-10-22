Forex

Rupee rises to 2-week high on US-China trade talks hopes

PTI Mumbai | Updated on October 22, 2019 Published on October 22, 2019

The rupee, on Tuesday, rose to a two-week high against the US dollar on hopes of a partial trade deal between the US and China next month.

The domestic currency closed at 70.94 to the dollar, a gain of 20 paise, or 0.28 per cent, over the previous close on Friday. The US dollar index was up 0.13 per cent at 97.45.

