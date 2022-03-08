hamburger

Forex

Rupee sees gap down opening at 77.02 against dollar

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Mar 08, 2022
exchange currency concept dollar and rupee vector

exchange currency concept dollar and rupee vector | Photo Credit: Vectoraart

The domestic currency weakened after Brent oil trading near $130/barrel amid FII selling

The rupee made a gap down opening on Tuesday, breaching the 77 to the dollar (USD ) mark amid concerns over the ripple effect of the Russia-Ukraine war on crude oil and other commodity prices, FII outflows and current account deficit.

The Indian unit (INR) opened at 77.0250 against the dollar against the previous close of 76.96, which was a life-time closing low.

As per CCIL data, the rupee was trading at 76.8700 at 12.29 pm. Traders say RBI reportedly intervened in the market by selling dollar to keep the rupee below the 77 level.

 Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors, said: “It is expected that we will see more of active RBI intervention from here as it protects the complete slide in the currency.” 

However, the fundamentals definitely point to a much weaker currency with Brent oil trading near $130/barrel and FIIs selling.

Published on March 08, 2022
rupee
currency value

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you