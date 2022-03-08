Rupee sees gap down opening at 77.02 against dollar

The rupee made a gap down opening on Tuesday, breaching the 77 to the dollar (USD ) mark amid concerns over the ripple effect of the Russia-Ukraine war on crude oil and other commodity prices, FII outflows and current account deficit.

The Indian unit (INR) opened at 77.0250 against the dollar against the previous close of 76.96, which was a life-time closing low.

As per CCIL data, the rupee was trading at 76.8700 at 12.29 pm. Traders say RBI reportedly intervened in the market by selling dollar to keep the rupee below the 77 level.

Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors, said: “It is expected that we will see more of active RBI intervention from here as it protects the complete slide in the currency.”

However, the fundamentals definitely point to a much weaker currency with Brent oil trading near $130/barrel and FIIs selling.