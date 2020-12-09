Forex

Rupee settles 3 paise higher at 73.57 against US dollar

PTI Mumbai | Updated on December 09, 2020 Published on December 09, 2020

The rupee strengthened by 3 paise and settled for the day at 73.57 against the US dollar on Wednesday, supported by foreign fund inflows and heavy buying in domestic equities.

Traders said weakening of the American currency in the overseas market also supported the local unit.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.58 against the US dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.49 and a low of 73.61.

The local unit finally closed at 73.57 against the American currency, registering a rise of 3 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee surged by 30 paise to settle at a one-and-a-half month high of 73.60 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.24 per cent down at 90.74.

